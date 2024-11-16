 Seaplane Services Set To Launch Soon In Northeast; Test Runs Conducted In Assam And Meghalaya
In Assam, the seaplane landed at Pandu Port in Brahmaputra river Guwahati on Friday after taking off from LGBI airport, Borjhar.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 02:31 AM IST
article-image
A seaplane lands at Pandu Ghat after a successful flight from the city airport, making it the first such plane to land in Assam, in Guwahati on Friday. | ANI

Guwahati: For the first time in Assam and Meghalaya, a seaplane landed in both the northeastern states, showcasing the potential for seaplane travel in the regions.

Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania were seen experiencing a ride on the plane.

Addressing the press, Jayanta Mallabaruah  expressed his happiness and stated, “We definitely need 6 months to a year to operate the seaplane in the state. We will try our best to begin its operation as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, a seaplane landed in the picturesque Umiam Lake, Meghalaya to explore the feasibility of using such a transport mode to boost connectivity in the difficult terrain of Meghalaya. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Meghalaya Transport Department organised the plane demonstration. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Naidu said that the demonstration was part of the Centre's vision to "integrate the North East with the mainland" with the best possible means of connectivity, considering its difficult terrain.

The seaplane, which is an amphibious aircraft, has been manufactured by De Havil-Land Aircraft, Canada, and is managed by SpiceJet.

Similar demonstrations were also conducted in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Naidu said that India has a natural geographical advantage with its vast coastlines, islands, rivers, and other water bodies, making seaplane operations ideal. Seaplanes can boost tourism in Meghalaya, as their operations will also be available at Tura in the West Garo Hills if the plans work out, the Union minister added.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Chief Minister said that seaplanes require a length of about 200 metres and a depth of about five metres of water to land and take off. He added that Meghalaya receives adequate rainfall, which can be used to build such water bodies where seaplanes can operate. Besides, a sum of Rs 15 lakhs will be required to build a dam where seaplanes can operate, making it a cost-effective proposition for the landlocked state.

