Sea phase of Milan-22 commences in Bay of Bengal

A total of 26 ships, 21 aircraft and one submarine will participate in the sea phase of the ongoing multilateral naval exercise - Milan-22 which commenced in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.

The Sea phase scheduled till March 4 includes advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations. Earlier, a pre-sail Combined Briefing for the Sea Phase was presided by the Rear Adm Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet which was attended by Senior Officers, Commanding Officers and planning teams of all participating units from Friendly Foreign Countries.

The Sea Phase of MILAN aims to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation, and share best practices amongst the participating navies. The schedule includes Weapon firings, Seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios and tactical manoeuvres.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:55 AM IST