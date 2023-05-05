SCO Foreign Minister meet Goa: S Jaishankar's stern warning to Pakistan, says, 'Nothing can justify terror' |

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Friday addressed the SCO Foreign Minister's meet held in Goa. During his speech, Jaishankar launched a scathing attack at Pakistan over promoting terrorism.

Without naming Pakistan directly in his address, Jaishankar said that nothing can justify terror in the world. He also stressed ending terror funding as the world is no place for terrorism.

"The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO," said Jaishankar in his address.

#WATCH | The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO...: EAM… pic.twitter.com/xsdqz1Tz0I — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Jaishankar on council's decision to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO

Jaishankar expressed gratitude to the council for having talks on issues of reform and modernization of SCO. He also thanked the council for the decision to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO.

Addressing the meet, Jaishankar said, "I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced... I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO, to enable a deeper engagement with English-speaking member states."

Jaishankar welcomed all delegates at the meet

Jaishankar earlier welcomed the foreign ministers at the SCO Foreign Minister's meet held in Goa. The dignitaries attending the meet consists Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Japan's General Zhang Ming, Russia's Sergey Lavrov and China's Qin Gang.

Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan were also welcomed for the Meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa by S Jaishankar.