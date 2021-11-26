Schools, colleges remain closed due to heavy rains in Puducherry, Karaikal

All schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed for today and tomorrow due to heavy rains forecast, said Minister of Education of A Namassivayam.

In a statement, the minister said, "All the schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on November 26 and 27 due to heavy rains forecast." The decision came after the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal between November 25 and 29.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:24 PM IST