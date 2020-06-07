Schools and colleges to reopen after August, says HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal revealed that schools and colleges will reopen after the month of August. The schools and colleges have been shut since around March 16, before the lockdown was announced on March 24 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the fourth phase of the lockdown came towards its end in May, reports of schools and colleges reopening surfaced. Students in classes below 8 would remain at home, as per the reports which also stated that schools and colleges would reopen in July with 30 per cent attendance.

The reports also stated that Green and Orange zones would be the first to reopen educational institutes with social distancing rules in place. Moreover, it was said that school would take place in two shifts.

But the current coronavirus situation in India is worsening with the increase in number of cases across the nation. With that said, the HRD minister came out with a conclusion on the state of schools and colleges in India.

"We are trying to get declared all the results from the examinations this session by August 15," said the HRD Minister in an interview.

"This means those exams which have already taken place before and those which are taking place now."

The CBSE board exams are slated to take place from July 1 to July 15. Meanwhile, the ICSE exams will take place from July 1 to July 12.