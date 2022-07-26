e-Paper Get App

School jobs scam: Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges Mamata Banerjee to ‘sack’ arrested Partha Chatterjee from ministerial post

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | ANI Photo

Kolkata: State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to ‘sack’ arrested TMC minister Partha Chatterjee from the ministerial post.

“I am writing this letter regarding the misdeed of Partha Chatterjee, who presently holds the Industry and State Parliamentary Affairs portfolio under your government. He was the Education Minister from 2014-2021, during which the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment occurred. I urge you to sack Partha Chatterjee from Ministership immediately,” read a part of the letter.

In his letter, Chowdhury also mentioned that the recruitment scam is a ‘huge blot’ on the government of Bengal.

“This Teacher Recruitment Scam was an open secret and everyone in Bengal knows about this. It was only after the court's intervention that the investigation agencies started acting upon it,” further read the letter.

Chatterjee, who was also the former state education minister had allegedly made illegal appointments in state run schools in West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Meanwhile, the car that Chatterjee used for being the State Parliamentary Affairs Minister was sent back to the state Assembly.

However, Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay stated that the work of Assembly will continue and also demanded ‘time bound’ investigation on the ongoing SSC recruitment scam.

