Scary Visuals: Massive Landslide Near Patalganga Langsi Tunnel Blocks Badrinath National Highway In Uttarakhand

A terrifying video of a landslide near the Patalganga Langsi Tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand has surfaced. The landslide has caused the road to be blocked.

Chamoli police have shared the video of the landslide on their social media handle.

Chamoli police have urged people to remain patient due to the road blockage.

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties from this landslide.

On Tuesday, a landslide near Joshimath caused a blockage on the Badrinath National Highway. Over the past two days, consecutive landslides have disrupted traffic on the Badrinath National Highway.

(More details awaited)