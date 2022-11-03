SC upholds death penalty for LeT militant in Red Fort attack case

The death sentence given to Lakshar-e-Toiba extremist Mohammed Arif for the 2000 Red Fort Attack case, which claimed the lives of three people including two army officials, was upheld by the Supreme Court on Thursday, October 3. His review petition, which questioned his conviction and punishment, was rejected by the court.
"We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be eschewed from consideration. However, having regard to the entirety of the matter, his guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition", Chief Justice of India UU Lalit stated.
