SC transfers murder case of Andhra CM's uncle to Hyderabad

PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transfered the trial of murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, from Andhra Pradesh to the Special CBI court in Hyderabad, noting that “it is a fit case for transfer to a state other than Andhra Pradesh.”

“We allow the plea of petitioner (Dr Suneetha Narreddy) seeking transfer of the case,” said a bench led by Jutice M R Shah. She had moved the top court for a detailed investigation into the murder of her father and former MP from the CBI special court in Andhra Pradesh to the CBI special court in Hyderabad.

It said: “The CBI will have to complete the investigation on the larger conspiracy at the earliest, independently and unbiassed.”

The bench said the petitioner has a fundamental right to get justice. “This is a fit case to transfer to the state other than Andhra Pradesh. Criminal trial if biased, the criminal justice will be at stake,” the court said.

The petitioner also sought directions to provide police protection to the witnesses and there should be speedy investigation and trial. Dr Suneetha said in her plea that even after 42 months of the murder, there is no progress in the investigation.

Vivekananda Reddy was the brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM Y S R reddy and uncle of present Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.