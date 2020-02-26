SC to hear pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh

Supreme Court, on Wednesday, will hear pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Earlier, Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors filed their report in a sealed cover in the apex court on Monday following their talks with protestors at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for over two months.

The court had on February 17 asked senior advocate Sanjay Hegde to "play a constructive role as an interlocutor" and talk to the protestors to move to an alternative site where no public place would be blocked.

It had said that Hegde along with advocate Sadhana Ramachandran or any other person of his choice may talk to the protestors.

The interlocutors placed the report before a bench of justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph which said it would peruse the report and hear the matter on February 26.

The bench made it clear that the report will not be shared with the petitioners or the lawyers representing the Centre and Delhi Police at this stage.

When the counsel representing one of the petitioners requested the court that report be shared with them, the bench said: "We are here. Everyone is here. Let us have the benefit of the report first. The copy of the report is for the court only."