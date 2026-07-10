SC To Hear Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Into Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Misappropriation On July 13 | X

The Supreme Court is set to hear a batch of petitions on Monday, July 13, seeking an independent investigation into the alleged misappropriation and theft of donations collected at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The matter will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohan. The petitions seek directions for an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities involving donations received by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Earlier Plea For Urgent Hearing Declined

The development comes after the apex court recently declined to urgently hear one of the petitions seeking registration of an FIR and a court-monitored investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

During the urgent mentioning before a bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Sheel Nagu, the petitioner's counsel argued that the allegations were serious and raised concerns over the manner in which the state authorities were handling the investigation. However, the court did not grant an immediate hearing.

SIT Gets More Time To Complete Probe

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations has been granted an additional 15 days to complete its investigation. The SIT is now expected to submit its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government on July 15.

The investigating team has already submitted a preliminary report, while eight accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Investigators Tracing Money Trail

According to sources, investigators suspect that the alleged embezzlement did not occur as a one-time incident but took place repeatedly over a period of time.

Read Also Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Seeking CBI Probe Into Alleged Ram Temple Donation Embezzlement On July...

The SIT is questioning the arrested accused to establish the extent of the alleged financial irregularities and trace the movement of the missing funds. Investigators believe portions of the allegedly siphoned-off money may have been invested in various assets.

As part of the probe, officials are scrutinising bank accounts, property records and other financial documents linked to the accused and their family members to determine where the money was allegedly diverted.

The Supreme Court's hearing on July 13 is expected to determine whether the matter warrants an independent investigation beyond the ongoing SIT probe.