SC to hear petition against Telangana Encounter on Wednesday

Petitioners G.S. Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav sought directions for the registration of an FIR and then an investigation by the CBI, the SIT, the CID or team of police officials from other state to conduct the probe into the encounter.

The petition urged the apex court that the independent investigation agency must be directed in accordance with the guidelines laid down in fake encounter killings.

The petition alleged that the encounter was stage-managed to shield the alleged lapses committed by the police, which led to the commission of the gruesome offence of rape and murder.

The second petition filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, which is yet to be listed in the court, said that the killing of 4 arrested persons in police custody was allegedly committed due to the political demand, and media trial raising hue and cry seeking immediate execution of the accused, without a trial, which is a serious violation of Article 21.

It's a serious injury to the constitutional systems and endanger further life & liberty to the citizens of India", said Sharma in the petition.