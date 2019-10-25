SC to hear Justice Akil Kureshi appointment issue on November 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the matter related to the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court will be heard on November 4, following Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's request that a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi hear the matter after the Diwali break.

Appearing for the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA), Senior advocate Haren Raval said that the Centre is yet to notify on the Supreme Court Collegium's decision of elevating Justice Kureshi as the Tripura High Court Chief Justice.

The court was hearing the Gujarat High Court Advocates Association's petition challenging the delay in the elevation of Justice Kureshi. On May 10, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice Gogoi had recommended Justice Kureshi, currently the seniormost judge in the Gujarat High Court, as the most suitable candidate for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Disregarding the recommendation, the Centre notified the appointment of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court after Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth retired on June 9.