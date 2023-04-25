SC to continue hearing plea challenging K'taka govt's decision to scrap 4% OBC reservation for Muslims after May 9

Supreme Court | PTI

Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned till May 9 hearing on plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to scrap 4% OBC reservation for Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has again assured that no admissions or appointments will take place on the basis of this government order till May 9.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is breaking new, further details awaited