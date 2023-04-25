 SC to continue hearing plea challenging K'taka govt's decision to scrap 4% OBC reservation for Muslims after May 9
SC to continue hearing plea challenging K'taka govt's decision to scrap 4% OBC reservation for Muslims after May 9

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court | PTI

Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned till May 9 hearing on plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to scrap 4% OBC reservation for Muslims.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has again assured that no admissions or appointments will take place on the basis of this government order till May 9.

This is breaking new, further details awaited

