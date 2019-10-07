SC tells Maharashtra Government not to cut more trees at Aarey

On Monday, Supreme Court asked Maharashtra Government to not cut more trees at Aarey Colony. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Maharashtra Government assures the bench that henceforth no trees will be cut.
The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea against felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey to set up a Metro car shed. A special bench of justices Arun Mishra and Ashok Bhushan started hearing the plea filed by a law student on the felling of trees. The felling of trees is being opposed by green activists and local residents.
The apex court decided on Sunday to register as PIL a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by law student Rishav Ranjan seeking a stay on the cutting of trees. A notice was posted on the Supreme Court website about holding the urgent hearing.
