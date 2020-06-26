SC stays multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police against OpIndia CEO, editors

The Supreme Court on Friday passed an interim order and stayed multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police against right-wing news portal OpIndia's editors and founders, reported Live Law.

According to the report, senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the petitioners (Nupur Sharma, Rahul Roushan, Ajeet Bharti and Vaibhav Sharma), said that the FIRs amounted to abuse of law by the West Bengal Police to suppress press freedom.

He added that actions were taken for carrying news reports which criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. He further said that though other news organisations carried the reports, OpIndia editors were selectively targeted by the Police.