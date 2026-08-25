SC Stays Arrest Of Journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, Who Exposed Ram Temple Donation Irregularities

The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection from coercive action to journalist Abhishek Upadhyay in connection with an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police over an alleged road-rage incident in Ghaziabad. The protection will also apply to any fresh FIR that may be registered against him by the UP Police.

Court directs police to provide FIR

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A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the Ghaziabad Police to provide Upadhyay with a copy of the FIR registered at the Indirapuram police station. The Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, has been asked to file a compliance report by the next hearing on September 7.

The court said Upadhyay could approach the Allahabad High Court for appropriate relief after receiving the FIR. His counsel, Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai, argued that the case was based on fabricated allegations and alleged that the journalist was being targeted for his investigative reporting, including his coverage of the Ram Mandir donation controversy.

CCTV footage preservation sought

Rai also sought preservation of CCTV footage from the alleged incident, claiming it would establish Upadhyay's version. The journalist has denied any collision or confrontation, saying he was returning from his daughter's school when a motorcyclist approached his car near Shipra Mall.

Upadhyay has also alleged discrepancies in the motorcycle's registration number mentioned in the complaint and claimed police pressured shopkeepers over CCTV footage. His petition seeks quashing of the FIR and an independent probe, including by the CBI.

Matter posted for September 7

The Supreme Court issued notice and posted the matter for September 7.