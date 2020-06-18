SC slams Delhi Govt: Don’t shoot the messengers

HC junks PIL for rent waiver

New Delhi: The Delhi HC has dismissed a plea seeking directions to waive rent paya­ble by tenants during COVID lockdown, saying it will be “extremely slow to interfere in contractual terms” between landlords and tenants.

The HC said a waiver of rent cannot be granted by the court as payment of rent is based on a contract between tenant and landlord and it ought to be kept in mind that even the landlords can be financially dependent on the rent. Refusing to entertain the petition, the HC also imposed cost of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner-lawyer for "wasting judicial time" and said the plea was "thoroughly misconceived and baseless". It further said the plea was a "publicity interest litigation" and not in public interest.

In its June 15 order, but made available on Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said it was not inclined to entertain the matter as it found “it is an abuse of the process of the law”.

CBSE told to decide on exams

Our Bureau / New Delhi

The SC on Wednesday asked the CBSE to consider the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, and decide within a week, on the schedule of the board examinations, to conduct from July 1 to 15.

A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjeev Khanna to revert to it the next week, notwithstanding the SC is going on the belated short summer vacation after Friday to meet again on July 6. It was hearing a plea by a group of parents, whose children have to appear in Class XII board examination, pleading to scrap the remaining exams and allot marks based on the internal assessment. They claim, the exams slated in July would compromise the health safety of their children. The plea says every parent cannot afford a private vehicle to send their wards to appear in the exam at different centres, and by hiring a public transport, the risk of infection would be hi­g­hest. “Ensuring proper clea­n­liness and safety standards concerned in COVID situati­on in 15,000 exam centres across the length and bread­th of the country, including rural sectors, would not only be risking health and life of kids but would be an exercise in futility,” says the plea.

PIL in SC registry favouring only influential

New Delhi: A Delhi-based lawyer Reepak Kansal has moved the Supreme Court, alleging that the officers in its registry favour only some law firms and lawyers for reasons best known to them, discriminating against ordinary lawyers like himself. His PIL listed for hearing on Thursday by the Bench of Justice Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah on his plea for direction to the registry 'not to give preferences to cases filed by influential lawyers/petitioners'. His plea says there is no mechanism to address complaints against the erring officers of the registry. "There are many petitioners/lawyers who have been suffering by unequal treatment by the registry as the cases filed by some law firms/influential lawyers are immediately listed by registry ignoring the cases of ordinary petitioners/ lawyers". —Our Bureau

Plea in SC for direction to Goa assembly Speaker to decide disqualification plea

Agencies / New Delhi

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea seeking direction to the Goa Assembly Speaker to decide within one month the disqualification petition against 10 MLAs, including three incumbent ministers, who had joined the BJP in July last year.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde sought responses within four weeks from the office of the Assembly speaker and the 10 MLAs on a plea filed by Girish Chodankar, the President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

"Issue notice returnable in four weeks," said the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah and A S Bopanna, conducting the matter through video-conferencing.

In his plea filed through advocate Sahil Tagotra, Chodankar has sought directions to restrain these 10 MLAs from participating in Assembly proceedings during the pendency of disqualification petition.