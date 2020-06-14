SC restrains Himachal Pradesh police from arresting journalist Vinod Dua in sedition case, refuses to stay probe

In a relief to journalist Vinod Dua, the Supreme Court in a special hearing on Sunday restrained the Himachal Pradesh police from arresting him till July 6 in a sedition case lodged against him in the state over his Youtube show.

The top court said that Dua will have to join the investigation and there shall be no stay on the ongoing probe undertaken by the Himachal Pradesh police. A bench of Justices U U Lalit, M M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran issued notices to the Centre and the state government and sought their responses within two weeks.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Dua, not only sought staying of the FIR rather demanded its quashing, saying the fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression of the journalist has been taken away by filing of the sedition case.

Singh said that if such charges are slapped against individuals then many of them may fall within the ambit of sedition charges. He said that petitioner is willing to show the video clip of the show to the court. Granting interim relief, the bench said that it was not going into the details of the matter and will also not stay the probe.