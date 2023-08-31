SC Registry Issues Public Alert Over Fake Website Of Supreme Court Created For Phishing Attack

Supreme Court |

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday (August 31) issued a circular stating that its Registry has been made aware of a phishing attack on its website. A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted.

The attackers through the URL are soliciting personal details and confidential information. Supreme Court says visitors on that URL are strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)