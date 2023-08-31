 SC Registry Issues Public Alert Over Fake Website Of Supreme Court Created For Phishing Attack
A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court |

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday (August 31) issued a circular stating that its Registry has been made aware of a phishing attack on its website. A fake website, impersonating the official website has been created and hosted.

The attackers through the URL are soliciting personal details and confidential information. Supreme Court says visitors on that URL are strongly advised not to share and divulge any personal and confidential information, as the same shall enable the perpetrators to steal the information.

(More details awaited)

