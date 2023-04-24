 SC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam

SC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
SC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam | Twitter image

The Supreme Court refused to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order concerning the Delhi Excise Policy Scam. The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, while hearing the petition, said that, "We are not inclined to entertain the petition. However, we permit the petitioner to move the High Court."

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrestlers vs WFI: Vinesh Phogat & 7 others move SC seeking registration of FIR against Brij Bhushan...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Vinesh Phogat & 7 others move SC seeking registration of FIR against Brij Bhushan...

Sudan crisis: 2 French military aircrafts evacuate 388 people including Indians from war-hit country...

Sudan crisis: 2 French military aircrafts evacuate 388 people including Indians from war-hit country...

Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta's obscene video call with a woman goes viral; Opposition demands...

Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta's obscene video call with a woman goes viral; Opposition demands...

SC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam

SC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam

WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad

WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad