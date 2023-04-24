SC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam | Twitter image

The Supreme Court refused to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's order concerning the Delhi Excise Policy Scam. The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, while hearing the petition, said that, "We are not inclined to entertain the petition. However, we permit the petitioner to move the High Court."

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.