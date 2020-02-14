SC refuses interim bail to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant interim bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, and said it will hear his bail plea in summer vacations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant also said it will consider medical report from the AIIMS on the health condition of Kumar after completing the hearing in the Sabarimala reference matter.

Kumar was awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court on December 17, 2018.