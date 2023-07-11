 SC Quashes Centre's Order Of Granting Extension To ED Chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra; Terms It 'Illegal'
The top court gave him time till July 31 to hand over his office.

FPJ Web Desk
Delhi: Supreme Court dismissed the Central government's order of granting third extension to ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday. The top court gave him time till July 31 to hand over his office. SC termed the extension order as 'illegal'.

The apex court, however, affirmed the amendments in the DSPE and CVC Act, giving the Centre the power to extend the tenure of a CBI chief and ED director by a possible 3 years beyond their mandatory two-year term.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

