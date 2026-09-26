SC Orders Sealing Of 16,726 Illegal Structures In Meerut, Seeks Demolition | File Photo

Taking serious note of widespread illegal construction and the commercial use of residential properties in Meerut, the Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to seal 16,726 unauthorised structures identified in one zone and proceed with their demolition.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan also constituted a judicial commission headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to conduct a detailed inquiry into illegal residential colonies at Uldepur on the outskirts of Meerut. The commission will examine the nature of the land on which the colonies have come up and investigate the role of officials.

16,726 illegal structures found in one zone

The court passed the directions after examining a status report submitted by P Guruprasad, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad. The report followed an inspection and survey of different parts of Meerut, which were divided into four zones: Zone-A, Zone-B, Zone-C and Zone-D.

“We are shocked and disturbed to learn, reading the status report, that hundreds of illegal residential colonies have come up at Uldepur,” the bench said.

According to the report, 16 inspection teams identified 16,726 structures in Zone-A as illegal or unauthorised. Of these, 12,907 are residential structures, 874 are residential-cum-non-residential structures and 2,945 are non-residential constructions.

The Supreme Court, which was hearing a contempt petition concerning non-compliance with its earlier directions on illegal construction, ordered the authorities to act against all 16,726 structures at the earliest.

Occupants must vacate before sealing

“The first step in the process is to ask the occupants to vacate the premises and to seal all these premises, i.e., the 16,726 illegal structures. We direct accordingly,” the court said in its September 21 order.

The bench said some structures could be dilapidated and at risk of collapse, potentially causing casualties, making swift action necessary across all four zones, PTI reports.

“We do not want this to happen at any cost. Therefore, prompt action is necessary. We direct that prompt action be taken insofar as all the four zones are concerned,” it said.

The court went a step further by warning that if an incident resulted in the loss of innocent lives, the government officer responsible would be held personally liable.

Court calls situation ‘extremely grim’

The status report did not provide details about the number of illegal structures in Zone-B, Zone-C and Zone-D. The court directed the authority concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the three zones at the next hearing.

Since illegal structures in Zone-A have already been identified, the bench ordered the authorities to proceed with their demolition.

“The overall picture, as reflected from the status report, appears to be extremely grim and serious. The authorities need to work day and night to demolish these unauthorised constructions,” the bench said.

Calling the figures alarming, the court said, “The extent of unauthorised/illegal construction in the entire town and at the outskirts is now borne out from the report itself of the authority.”

The findings paint a troubling picture of how unauthorised construction was able to spread across Meerut, particularly when the scale now requires action involving thousands of properties. The court’s decision to demand detailed reports and fix personal responsibility also puts the focus firmly on administrative accountability.

24 more Uldepur properties face demolition

The bench separately examined the situation in Uldepur, where notices had been issued to the owners of 44 sealed properties.

Of these, 20 properties have already been demolished and their unauthorised commercial use stopped. The report said 38 of the 44 properties had sanctioned building plans, but their owners made unauthorised additions and used the premises for commercial purposes.

The remaining six properties had been sold as plots where unauthorised residential and commercial construction was carried out without approved plans or maps.

“We direct the authorities to ensure that the remaining 24 properties, out of 44 on which seals have been applied, be demolished accordingly at the earliest,” the bench ordered.

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Judicial commission to examine officials’ role

The judicial commission headed by Justice Dhulia will investigate why the Meerut Development Authority remained inactive for more than five years while illegal residential colonies developed in Uldepur.

It will also examine whether the colonies came up in collusion with officials of the Meerut Development Authority and identify those responsible.

The inquiry assumes significance because the court has not limited its directions to removing illegal structures. By ordering an examination of possible official collusion and years of alleged inaction, it has also raised the question of how such large-scale unauthorised development was allowed to take place.

The Supreme Court directed that demolition continue and sought an extensive status report detailing the action taken in accordance with its directions. It listed the matter for further hearing in December.