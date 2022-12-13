SC notice on 3rd extension of tenure to ED director

PTI

New Delhi: A supreme Court bench on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on petitions challenging the third extension of tenure granted to Enforcement Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath issued notices to the Union Government of India, Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a petition by Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur.

“Issue notice returnable in six weeks,” the bench said.

The plea accused the Centre of destroying the “basic structure” of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents.



“The impugned extension of tenure of Respondent No. 2 (Mishra) is destroying the democratic process of our country, hence the present writ plea has been filed by the petitioner, which may kindly be allowed in the interest of justice,” the petition said.



The Congress leader said the top court had passed a specific order that no further extension of tenure shall be granted to Mr Mishra but the Centre gave him a second extension from Nov 17, 2021 to Nov 17, 2022, after which she filed a petition on which a notice was issued.

She said the Government has no respect towards the rule of law as a one-year extension has been granted to Mr Mishra from Nov 18, 2022, despite the pendency of her writ petition.



The notification issued by the government said the 1984 batch IRS officer will be in office till Nov 18, 2023.

