SC no to Satyendar Jain’s petition against HC order

Satyendar Jain | Image Source: Wikipedia

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition by jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain against a Delhi HC order, seeking the ED response to his bail petition in a money laundering case. It said the SC is not there to fix the HC’s roster.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and S Ravindra Bhat pulled up Mr Jain for approaching the apex court when the High Court was seized of the matter.

“You straightaway come to the Supreme Court just because you can afford to come here. You can request the High Court for early hearing. We are not here to fix the roster of the High Court,” the bench observed when senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Mr Jain, said the HC be asked to take up the matter as the vacations are about to start.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the request and said the petitioner cannot get special treatment everywhere.

“Up to jail it is ok. Out of turn it cannot be done. There are people in jails seeking expeditious disposal but cannot afford to come to the SC,” Mr Mehta said.

At the outset, Mr Mehra said every bail plea should be expedited and the stand of the State against this is unfortunate as it is a matter of personal liberty.

Mr Mehta vehemently opposed Mr Jain's petition for expeditious hearing of the bail plea. Justice Bhat voiced concern over pending bail matters in courts.

“Personally I will voice this, not for this case but we are bogged down by bail matters. We have hardly seen the end of any trial. This is a matter of concern,” Justice Bhat made a verbal remark.

Mr Mehra then sought to withdraw the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

Read Also How come person who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji shares platform with PM: Uddhav Thackeray