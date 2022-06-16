SC asks the UP govt to file an affidavit in 3 days on pleas by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind

The SC asks UP govt to file affidavit in 3 days on pleas by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind | PTI

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, began hearing of a plea filed by Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that no further demolitions of properties are carried out in the state without following the due process.

According to NDTV, Advocate CU Singh, who is representing petitioners in the SC, argued, "What is being done is unconstitutional and shocking. Being done by targetting a community. 15-40 days deadline is must before any demolition action takes place by administration."

While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the UP government, put forward several key points, saying, "All this started with Delhi's Jahangirpuri demolitions." He said none of the properties of Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind "were affected."

Solicitor-General Mehta argued that the demolitions were taking place "irrespective of a community."

On hearing both the sides, SC issued notice to the UP administration seeking its response to the petitions in the case. "We can't stay demolitions. Can say go in accordance with law. Demolitions have to be in accordance with law. Cannot be retaliatory measure," the apex court said. The next hearing is scheduled for the upcoming week.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind moves SC seeking directions on demolition drives

Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind is contesting the Uttar Pradesh government's controversial policy of demolishing the houses of persons accused of rioting in the wake of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments against the Islamic Prophet Mohammad.

The application has been listed before a vacation bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath. Earlier on Monday, Jamiat moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to Uttar Pradesh government to stop demolition drives undertaken without following due process of law.