SC grants 10-year time to telecom firms to pay AGR-related dues to DoT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10-year time to telecom firms like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices for paying the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR)-related dues to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) with certain conditions.

The apex court said telecos should pay 10 per cent of the AGR-related dues by March 31, 2021. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra held that the demand made by the DoT and the verdict delivered by the top court in the matter are final.