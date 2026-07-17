SC Extends Greater Bengaluru Poll Deadline Till Dec 31, Warns Against Further Delays | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court has extended the deadline for holding elections to five Municipal Corporations coming under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) till Dec 31, 2026.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymala Bagchi and Justice V Mohana have agreed to extend the deadline, considering the fact that Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list was underway in Karnataka.

The Karnataka government, represented by senior counsel Kapil Sibal told the court that SIR would be completed and it is expected to be concluded by November. Considering the submission, the bench agreed to extend the earlier deadline of Aug 31 to December 31.

While passing the order, CJI Surya Kant warned that the court will not hear any more excuses beyond December 2026.

The term of the earlier Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike expired way back in 2020. The then BJP government did not show any interest in holding the elections. When the Congress government came to power in 2023, it also dragged its feet in the name of dividing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and adding a few Municipalities around Bengaluru city and calling it Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

A former Corporator approached the court, seeking direction to the government for holding early elections to the Corporation in whatever form. The issue went to the Supreme Court also and after the formation of GBA, the Supreme Court had set a deadline of August 31 to hold election to the GBA.