SC dismisses plea challenging National Emblem atop new Parliament Building, says 'no violation' | File

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea over the new National Emblem installed atop the new Parliament building. The court said that the lion sculpture of the emblem installed does not violate the provisions of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005.

The apex court added that the emblem has a visible difference in the design of the lions that depicts a changed composure of the lions than that of the symbol preserved in the Sarnath museum.

A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari rejected the PIL filed by two lawyers.

"Having heard the petitioner party-in-person and having gone through the emblem of which the grievance is made, it cannot be said that the same is in any way contrary to the provisions of the Act. It cannot be said that any of the provisions of Act 2005 are violated. The state emblem of India, installed on the central vista project, New Delhi, cannot be said to be in violation of the Act 2005 at the least. The writ petition is dismissed", the bench observed in the order.

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging that the newly installed State emblem of India at the top of Central Vista project has a visible difference in the design of lions which depicts a changed composure of the lions than that of the symbol preserved in the Sarnath museum. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

The Opposition parties earlier raised objections to the new design, citing a violation of constitutional norms. They noted that the previous Ashoka emblem signified peace, however, the new lions with bared fangs depict 'aggressiveness'.

Advocates-Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra moved a plea in the top court claiming that the lions represented in the new emblem unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appear to be 'ferocious and aggressive' with their 'mouth open and canine visible unlike the State Emblem kept in the Sarnath Museum, where the lions appear to be 'calm and composed'.

On July 11, PM Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building. As per the senior officials, the national emblem is made of bronze and has a total weight of 9,500 kg. The national emblem's height is 6.5 metres. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.