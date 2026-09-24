SC Collegium Recommends 12 Additional Judges For Permanent Posts Across Four High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium approved permanent appointments for 12 additional judges serving across four High Courts | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, September 24, 2026: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of 12 additional judges as permanent judges in the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Gauhati.

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna, took the decisions at its meeting on September 23. The recommendations cover five judges each in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and one each in Uttarakhand and Gauhati.

Five Judges Recommended In Andhra Pradesh

For the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the Collegium recommended five additional judges for appointment as permanent judges. They are Justices Maheswara Rao Kuncheam alias Kuncham, Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar alias TCD Sekhar, Challa Gunaranjan, Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma and Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on September 23, has approved the proposals for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh: (i) Shri Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam @ Kuncham, (ii) Shri Justice Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar @ T.C.D. Sekhar, (iii) Shri Justice Challa Gunaranjan, (iv) Shri Justice Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma, and (v) Dr. Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao,” the statement said.

The recommendations represent a significant move towards giving permanent status to judges currently serving in an additional capacity across the four High Courts, PTI reports.

Five More Recommended In Kerala

For the Kerala High Court, the Collegium recommended Justices P Krishna Kumar, KV Jayakumar, Muralee Krishna S, Jobin Sebastian and PV Balakrishnan for appointment as permanent judges.

The Collegium also recommended Justice Subhash Upadhyay, currently an additional judge, for appointment as a permanent judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

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In a separate resolution, it recommended Justice Kaushik Goswami, an additional judge, for appointment as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court. The Supreme Court’s official list of Collegium resolutions records separate statements dated September 23 for the appointments in all four High Courts.

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