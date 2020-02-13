SC asks parties to list candidates' criminal records online, give reasons for selection

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked political parties to upload details of all pending criminal cases against their candidates on their websites. The apx court also asked parties to furnish the reasons why such candidates were chosen on their sites.

Noting that there had been an alarming increase in the number of politicians with criminal cases attached to their name, the top court also asked political parties to submit a compliance report in this regard to the Election Commission within 72 hours of selecting candidates having pending criminal cases against them.

It directed that the EC shall bring it to the notice of the apex court in case of failure of political parties to comply with its directions.