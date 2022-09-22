SC appoints ex-judge Justice L Nageswara Rao for amending constitution of Indian Olympic Association...

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC appoints ex-judge Justice L Nageswara Rao for amending constitution of Indian Olympic Association

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the ex-top court judge would ensure a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of the Olympics in the country.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Twitter/ Representative

The Supreme Court Thursday appointed former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to amend the constitution of the Indian Olympic Association and prepare the electoral college.

The apex court asked Justice Rao to prepare a road map for amending the constitution and holding elections by December 15, 2022. It also gave its permission to Rajeev Mehta, who is currently the secretary general of IOA, and Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of IOA, to participate in the September 27 meeting with the International Olympic Committee.

"All logistical arrangements shall be made available to Justice Rao by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and to be reimbursed by IOA," the bench, also comprising Justice Hima Kohli, said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on September 8 issued a final warning to IOA to "resolve its governance issues" and hold elections by December, failing which the world sports body will ban India.

The executive board of the IOC, which met in Lausanne, Switzerland had also decided not to recognise any "acting/interim president" after Narinder Batra's ouster as Indian Olympic Association president and said it will deal with secretary general Rajeev Mehta as the main point of contact.

