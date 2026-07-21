SC-Appointed Aravalli Panel Invites Public Feedback, Opens 21-Day Window For Suggestions

Supreme Court |

The Supreme Court-appointed committee reviewing the definition and delineation of the Aravalli hill range has invited representations, suggestions and inputs from the public and stakeholders, giving them 21 days to share their views.

The high-powered committee, constituted on May 25, is carrying out an independent review of the Centre's report on the Aravalli hill range following directions from the Supreme Court. According to the Environment Ministry, submissions can be made by states, including the National Capital Territory (NCT), environmentalists, mining lease holders and local communities whose livelihoods and wellbeing are closely linked to the biodiversity of the region. The ministry has said that submissions should be supported, as far as possible, by documentary evidence or other verifiable material and must be sent through email or the official Google form within the stipulated period.

A Crucial Chance for Public Participation

The invitation for public feedback comes at a significant stage in the committee's work, as its findings are expected to influence future decisions on the protection and management of the ecologically sensitive Aravalli hill range. By seeking inputs from a wide range of stakeholders, the exercise offers an opportunity for affected communities and experts to place their concerns and evidence on record before the committee finalises its recommendations, PTI reports.

However, the committee's composition has also drawn criticism from some quarters. Concerns have been raised over its neutrality because most of its members are former government officials. Critics argue that this does not fully meet the Supreme Court's expectation of an independent and impartial body, as outlined in its suo motu order issued in December 2025.

Committee Composition Under Spotlight

The committee, which has been asked to submit its report by August 31, is headed by Kanchan Devi, Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE). Other members include Subhash Ashutosh, former Director General of the Forest Survey of India; Rajendra Kumar Sharma, former Director of the Geological Survey of India; Brij Mohan Singh Rathore, former Joint Secretary in the Environment Ministry; and Professor Ashok K Bhatnagar, former Head of the Department of Botany at Delhi University.

The Supreme Court has also appointed Professor Jagdish Krishnaswamy of the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, Bengaluru, and Professor Laxmikant Sharma of the Central University of Haryana as special invitees who may be associated with the committee's work by the chairperson whenever required. In addition, the Environment Ministry has been directed to nominate an officer of the rank of Director to serve as the committee's Member Secretary.