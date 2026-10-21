SBI Data Leak: Names, Phone Numbers, Addresses Of Nearly 3,900 Customers Exposed

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The State Bank of India (SBI) has reported the exposure of personal information belonging to 3,897 customers on the dark web, following alerts from cybersecurity agencies. The country's largest public sector lender has launched an investigation into the incident and said its financial systems and customer funds remain unaffected.

In disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and stock exchanges, SBI said it received alerts on October 16, 2026, from a threat intelligence service provider, the Defence Cyber Agency and the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) regarding the suspected exposure of customer data.

Preliminary examination identifies exposed records

A preliminary examination of approximately 3.75 lakh records available on the dark web identified 3,897 records containing personally identifiable information, the bank said.

The exposed information reportedly includes customers' names, registered mobile numbers, dates of birth, gender, email addresses, residential addresses, branch details, unique identification numbers, lead IDs and loan-related information.

SBI launches cybersecurity investigation

SBI said it had activated its cyber incident response and containment procedures immediately after receiving the alerts. It has also engaged an independent cybersecurity agency empanelled by CERT-In to conduct a detailed assessment and investigation to establish the authenticity, source and extent of the exposed data.

In a social media statement on Wednesday, the bank said only a limited number of customers had been affected and that the incident had no material impact on its IT infrastructure, core banking operations, financial performance or business continuity.

Bank assures customers of fund safety

The lender also assured customers that their money remained safe and that protecting their financial assets and personal information continued to be a priority.

The exposure raises concerns about potential phishing attempts, identity theft and financial fraud, although the bank's investigation into the incident remains underway.