‘Say no to Tasmac’: Twitterati react to serpentine queues of tipplers in Tamil Nadu

Serpentine queues of tipplers braving the sun were seen outside liquor shops in several places in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning when the shops were reopened for sales after a 46 day lockdown. Even though the state government has said there should be a six feet gap between two people standing in a queue, in actual practice there was hardly a half-foot gap.

Photos of people in long queues to buy liquor from government-run outlets started doing rounds on social media. Wasting no time, netizens took to social media to express their views, and some reactions are absolutely hilarious.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: