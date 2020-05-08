‘Say no to Tasmac’: Twitterati react to serpentine queues of tipplers in Tamil Nadu

Serpentine queues of tipplers braving the sun were seen outside liquor shops in several places in Tamil Nadu on Thursday morning when the shops were reopened for sales after a 46 day lockdown. Even though the state government has said there should be a six feet gap between two people standing in a queue, in actual practice there was hardly a half-foot gap.
Photos of people in long queues to buy liquor from government-run outlets started doing rounds on social media. Wasting no time, netizens took to social media to express their views, and some reactions are absolutely hilarious.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Liquor retail in Tamil Nadu is a state monopoly run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation or popularly known as Tasmac. On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu government announced a hike in the excise duty by 15 per cent on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).
As a result, the maximum retail price (MRP) of an ordinary variety of 180 ml bottle will go up by Rs 10 and that of the medium and premium varieties of IMFL increase by Rs 20 per 180 ml bottle. There are over 5,300 Tasmac liquor outlets in the state contributing about Rs 30,000 crore of tax revenue to the state exchequer.
The Tamil Nadu government said in order to control the movement of people in the border areas with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh as liquor shops have been opened there, the decision to open liquor shops in the state was taken. Major opposition parties in the state have strongly criticised the government's decision to open the liquor outlets.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)