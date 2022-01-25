Savji Dholakia to receive Padma Shri award; here's all you need to know about Surat-based diamantaire

Savji Dholakia, the famous diamond businessman from Gujarat's Surat city has been also named in the Padma Awards list for 2022 released by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The businessman has been conferred with Padma Shri award for year 2022.

The businessman is known for spending crores of rupees on his employees by gifting them huge bonus and gifts every year. He has gifted cars to his nearly 600 employees.

Let us know more about this Padma Shri award recepient:

Who is Savji Dholakia?

Savjibhai Dholakia is also known as Savjikaka in Surat and Saurashtra and he hails from Dudhala village in Amreli district. Dholakia, who dropped out of school at 13, came to Surat in 1977 on a state transport bus with just Rs 12.5 in his pocket as ticket fare.

Dholakia started working at his uncle's diamond business in Surat, and after 10 years of rigorous diamond polishing work, he laid the foundation of his company in 1992. In 2014, his company registered a turnover of Rs 400 crore, 104% higher than the previous year.

He is also involved in diamond jewellery manufacturing and exports HK Designs and Unity Jewels. Kisna Diamond Jewellery is a Pan India brand which has over 480 distributors to cater to more than 6500 retail outlets.

Savji Dholakia's company currently exports finished diamonds to over 50 countries directly from Mumbai, besides having affiliates in the US, Belgium, UAE, Hong Kong and China.

About Shri Hari Krishna Exports

Notably, the company has an overall strength of 5,500 employees and the company makes an annual turnover of Rs 6,000 crore.

Savji Dholakia buys luxurious property in Mumbai:

Savji Dholakia in 2021 purchased a residential bungalow at Mumbai's Worli Sea Face valued at Rs 185 crores. Known as the Panhar Bungalow, this property was owned by the Essar Group prior to the acquisition by the Dholakia family. Spanning 20,000 square feet and 15 apartments, this property is registered under Ghanshyam Dholakia, the younger sibling of Savji.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:10 PM IST