Save Salon India: After 12 salon owners commit suicide amid COVID-19 lockdown, association asks for financial aid from PM Modi

Amid other businesses, salon and parlours also came to a halt after the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in late March. With the easing of coronavirus-induced curbs in different states, some salons opened after a gap of three months while many remained closed due to lack of manpower. However, many have complained of low turnout, saying people were scared of availing salon services. Amid this, All India Hair and Beauty Association with around 8 lakh salon professionals have launched a campaign titled 'Save Salon India'.

Through the campaign the salon owners and workers have asked the central government for financial aid. Association's Ashok Paliwal has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and form a bailout package. According to a report, the members of the All India Hair and Beauty Association association have demanded a financial aid of Rs 10,000 for those in rural areas and Rs 15,000 for the professionals in urban areas. Apart from that, the association has also asked for a health insurance, which will cover COVID-19, relief in income tax filing and a deadline extension for goods and service tax.

This comes after almost 12 salon owners committed suicide, due to financial crisis amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May announced the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to support the economy and tackle the coronavirus crisis in the country. Among others, the Minister announced a slew of fiscal and regulatory measures for MSMEs and general businesses. This also covers the beauty and salon industry.