Satyendar Jain case complete fraud, he's being targeted: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has issued a statement saying that the money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain is complete fraud and that he was being targeted because of political reasons.

"I have personally studied this case, it is completely fraud. We neither tolerate corruption nor we do corruption. We have a very honest govt. He has been targeted because of political reasons. We have faith in our judiciary," Kejriwal said.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a case related to hawala transactions connected to Kolkata-based companies he owns. The ED has been pursuing this case for the last eight years.

