Sarojini Naidu Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about India's nightingale

Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13 1879 in a Hyderabad to a Bengali family. Her father was the principal of Nizam's college in Hyderabad while her mother was a prominent Bengali poet.
She was deeply moved by Mahatma Gandhi and his idea of attaining Independence through non-violence. She passed away on March 2, 1949, due to cardiac arrest.
Here are some facts about the Nightingale of India that you ought to know
Famously known as India’s Nightingale, Naidu was 12 years old when she started her career in literature. She wrote a play called "Maher Muneer" which earned acclaim from across the world.
At the age of 16, Sarojini Naidu received a scholarship from the Nizam of Hyderabad and went to London King's College. Heeding advice from Nobel Laureates, Naidu stuck to Indian themes when it came to her writing style and established herself as a revered poet of the 20th century.
She received the "Kaisar-i-Hind" medal from the British government for her efforts during the Indian plague pandemic. She did, however, return the honour in protest following the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.
After India gained independence in 1947, Naidu was appointed as the governor of the United Provinces, which is today known as Uttar Pradesh. With her appointment, she became India's first woman governor.
She was widely known as the 'Nightingale of India' or 'Bharat Kokila' owing to her fascinating poetry and rich literary works.
In 1917, Naidu founded the Women's India Association (WIA).
Naidu's birthday (13th February) is celebrated as National Women's Day across India.