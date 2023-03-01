Sarojini Naidu Death Anniversary: Interesting facts about India's nightingale | File

Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13 1879 in a Hyderabad to a Bengali family. Her father was the principal of Nizam's college in Hyderabad while her mother was a prominent Bengali poet.

She was deeply moved by Mahatma Gandhi and his idea of attaining Independence through non-violence. She passed away on March 2, 1949, due to cardiac arrest.

Here are some facts about the Nightingale of India that you ought to know