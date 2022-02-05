Saraswati Puja celebrated across West Bengal amid COVID-19 restrictions; see pictures

Kolkata: With the positivity rate of COVID-19 on a dip, Saraswati Puja was celebrated across the state in several schools, colleges and also by celebrities and politicians.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted people on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata wrote in Bengali, “Goddess Saraswati, give us knowledge, impart a cultured way of thinking among us, light up our minds with the flame of Spring. Happy Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami to everyone.”

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim was seen celebrating the puja with his entire family at his locality.

“Politics is there round the year, but celebrations and pujas are an integral part of life,” claimed Hakim.

On the other hand, the saffron camp also had organized Saraswati puja at their party headquarters in central Kolkata. BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar inviting everyone earlier was also heard saying that cutting across political affiliations everyone was invited to attend the puja.

Tollywood director and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty was also seen celebrating Saraswati Puja along with his family in his office.

“After two years such a gathering is made to celebrate the occasion. Hope the pandemic doesn’t come back so that everyone can enjoy the future festivities,” said Chakraborty.

Several children were also seen offering prayers to the goddess of learning at their schools, colleges, universities and also even in their houses and community pujas.

Howrah: People do not adhere to social distancing norms, as they gather on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, in Howrah, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Women click selfies while wearing yellow saree on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja at Victoria memorial, in Kolkata, Saturday, Feb. 05, 2022. | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: Young people visit Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, in Kolkata, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Kolkata: People visit Victoria Memorial on the occasion of Saraswati Puja, in Kolkata, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

