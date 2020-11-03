Sandalwood drugs case: Actors’ bail pleas junked

Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail applications of Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, nearly two months after they were arrested on allegations of consuming and supplying drugs at parties.

They will continue to be under judicial custody at the high security Parappana Agrahara jail here.

The two were arrested early September by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for their alleged involvement in procuring and consuming drugs and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Along with the CCB investigation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the two actors along with other co-accused on charges of money laundering.

The two actors celebrated the Dasara festival in jail and looks like they will have to celebrate Diwali too in jail.

A total of 15 people including a few Nigerian nationals have been arrested in the case so far. Aditya Alva, the brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi, continues to evade arrest.