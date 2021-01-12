Sandalwood drug case: Aditya Alva, Vivek Oberoi's absconding brother-in-law, arrested from Chennai

Bengaluru: Aditya Alva, an accused in the Sandalwood drug case and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, was arrested by the Bengaluru Crime Branch sleuths Monday night from Chennai.

His four-month run from the law enforcing agencies ended when the Bengaluru police was tipped off on his presence in Chennai. He is the son of late Janata Party leader Jeevaraj Alva.

“Aditya Alva, who was absconding for over four months was arrested on Monday night. We were involved in a continuous operation to arrest him. We received a tip that he was in Chennai after which a team arrested him,” Joint Commission of Police (Crime-1), Sandeep Patil told the media.

Subsequent to his arrest, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths brought Aditya to Bengaluru and was grilled at their office here.

Aditya has been accused of providing his sprawling ‘House of Life’ farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru for lavish parties where celebrities and drugs reportedly flowed freely.

While he provided an ideal venue hidden from the eyes of the police, it was high profile Viren Khanna who allegedly hosted the late-night parties.

When Aditya proved elusive, the police knocked at the doors of Priyanka, the wife of Vivek Oberoi, in Mumbai seeking information about his whereabouts. Subsequently, the police summoned Priyanka, but she failed to acknowledge the summons and did not appear before the CCB.

Aditya is among the 17 people booked in the case in which actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani were arrested.

Three weeks ago, the Supreme Court denied Aditya’s plea to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the drug case. He was also denied anticipatory bail.