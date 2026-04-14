Samrat Choudhary Elected As BJP's Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become New CM

Patna: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has elected Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the party's legislature party at State party headquarters in Patna. Choudhary is set to become the next Chief Minister of Bihar. He is expected to meet the Governor and stake claim to form the next government shortly. He will become the first BJP leader to occupy the top post in the state. Choudhary will reportedly take oath as the CM on Wednesday, April 15, at 11 am.

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The 57-year-old served as Nitish Kumar's deputy and belongs to the Koeri, or Kushwaha caste, a prominent other backward class (OBC) community in the state.

Among the backward castes, the Kushwaha community is the largest after the Yadavs. Reportedly, the Nitish Kumar's JD(U) had asked the BJP to appoint a Chief Minister from this very caste group.

Chaudhary has played a crucial role in strengthening the BJP’s footprint in Bihar, especially during recent elections where the NDA secured a commanding victory. As Deputy CM, he was actively involved in governance and policy implementation, helping the alliance maintain political stability in the state.

Nitish Kumar announced his resignation through a post on X, stating that he had decided earlier to relinquish the Chief Minister’s post after serving the people of Bihar for several years.

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He highlighted that since the first NDA government was formed in the state in 2005, efforts had been made to ensure rule of law and continuous development across sectors including education, healthcare, roads, electricity and agriculture. He also credited support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bihar’s progress.