SAMEER - what you need to know about Modi govt's new pollution control app

Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said the pollution problem cannot be resolved in a day and continuous efforts are needed to tackle each of the contributing factors. People have a big role to play in tackling air pollution, he said, urging citizens to download 'Sameer' mobile application of the Central Pollution Control Board for monitoring pollution levels in different cities.

The SAMEER App, developed by the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), provides information air quality for more than 100 cities across India. Available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for both Android and iOS users, the Sameer India's AQI application can be conveniently downloaded across personal mobile phones.

The app boasts of an intuitive UI, representing the listed cities in a colour-coded format based on their AQI levels.

Engaging people on an interpersonal level, the SAMEER app can help any citizen file or track complaints related to garbage dumping, road dust, vehicular emissions or other pollution issues in a particular area.

As such, the app can prove to be an effective tool for managing air pollution mitigation measures, and is thus capable of growing more handy than the SAFAR-Air or the AirVisual apps.

Interacting with people during a Facebook Live event, Javadekar today said the major factors behind air pollution in the country are traffic, industries, waste, dust, stubble, geography and meteorology.

"The pollution problem cannot be resolved in one day. Continuous efforts needed to tackle each contributing factor," the minister said.

Javadekar said e-vehicles are becoming popular and more than two lakh e-vehicles were being used in India currently. "I myself use an e-vehicle. I charge it at my home. I also drive an e-scooty."

The government introduced BSVI fuel which reduces vehicular emissions by up to 60 per cent. Metro and e-buses have been introduced to reduce vehicular pollution, he said.

The minister said the number of "bad air days" has reduced from 250 in 2016 to 180 in 2020.

