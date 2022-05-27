Sameer Wankhede faces action for 'shoddy' investigation into drugs case, providing fake caste certificate: Report

Photo: ANI

Following Aryan Khan's acquittal from the cruise drugs case, the government has asked Competent Authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. Govt has already taken action in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case, ANI reported.

Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, the investigation officer in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, will face action for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate and "shoddy investigation" into the drugs case, the Home Ministry said today.

"The competent authority has been asked by the government to act against Sameer Wankhede for shoddy investigation. Action will be taken against him for his fake caste certificate," a Home Ministry officer with direct knowledge of the matter said, NDTV reported.

Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director-General Sanjay Singh has also said that there was an error by the first probe team, led by Sameer Wankhede.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Monday questioned whether the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede submitted a fake caste certificate to get a government job.

The Nationalist Congress Party's National Spokesperson Malik tweeted a purported birth certificate and marriage photo of the embattled Wankhede with telling captions: "Yahanse shuru hua farziwada (the fraud started here) and Pehchan Kaun (guess who)".

The birth certificate shows the NCB chief's name as 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede', and the picture is from his (Wankhede's) first wedding with one Dr Shabana Qureshi, and he later divorced her to get married to Marathi actress Kranti Redkar.

The NCP minister claimed that as per the birth certificate, Wankhede is a born Muslim but allegedly appeared for the civic services (UPSC) exams through a reserved category and became an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

Wankhede has been fighting allegations made by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik that the officer forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the Union Public Service Commission examination.

Wankhede headed the NCB's Mumbai zone and handled the initial investigation after an anti-drugs raid on a cruise off the Mumbai coast.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday cleared Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, of all charges in the drugs-on-cruise case. Khan was also excluded in the charge sheet filed by the NCB related to the case.

Khan, 24, was arrested on October 3 last year in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.