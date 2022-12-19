'Same-sex marriage should not be legalised in India': Sushil Kumar Modi in Rajya Sabha

Sushil Kumar Modi | Twitter

Delhi: On Monday, December 19 BJP Leader Sushil Kumar Modi raised the issue of same sex marriage during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha.

Voicing his opposition to same-sex marriage, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that it was an attempt by left-liberals to change the ethos of the country and called it unacceptable.

The BJP MP emphasised that same-sex marriage should not be made legal in India.

“Marriage means the relationship between a biological man and biological woman…Same-sex marriage is neither recognised nor accepted in any uncodified personal law or codified statutory law. Same-sex marriage will cause complete havoc to the delicate balance of personal laws of the country. Two judges can’t sit and decide. This should be debated in the Parliament,” the Bihar MP said.

Same sex marriage should not be legalised

Raised during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/eFmmUO9qU9 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 19, 2022

SC seeks response from Centre

Last week, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Centre to two pleas seeking transfer to the apex court the petitions pending in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to recognise same-sex marriages.

The apex court headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two LGBTQ couples arguing that the state's refusal to recognize them as married violated their constitutional rights.

Four years after India's Supreme Court struck down a colonial-era law that had made homosexuality a criminal offense, it has now given the government a month to respond to petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriage.