Same-gender sexual harassment complaints are maintainable under POSH Act, says Calcutta HC

Kolkata: In a landmark judgment, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday said that same-gender complaints are maintainable as that of sexual harassment of women at workplace which is referred as POSH.

According to the bench headed by Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya people of all genders should be included in this act as Section 2 (M) has termed everyone respondent irrespective of gender.

Following the verdict, the Indian Civil Liberties Union took to social media and said, “Same-Gender Sexual Harassment complaints Maintainable under Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly referred to as the POSH Act. -Calcutta High Court.”