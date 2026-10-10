Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Backs Youth Protest, Warns BJP Against Use Of Force; Says 'Country Will Gather In Delhi'

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday backed the ongoing youth movement and warned the BJP government that any attempt to suppress protesters through force would prove to be a major mistake.
Akhilesh Backs Youth Movement
In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Delhi would become the focal point of the movement, describing Jantar Mantar as a symbol of a new political awakening.
“No one can stop them. Now the country will gather in Delhi. We stand with the energy of the country's youth,” Akhilesh wrote.
He said the BJP government would be making a serious mistake if it believed that people could be prevented from raising their voices through the use of force. If the government tried to stop protesters, he added, Jantar Mantar would emerge in different parts of the country.
Poetry Highlights Youth Determination
Akhilesh also used poetry to underline the determination and unity of the youth, suggesting that the protesters were prepared for a prolonged struggle.
“Maanā badshahon ka bandobast hai bakhtarband, par unhone dekha nahin naujawano ka damkham,” he wrote, referring to the security arrangements of those in power and the strength of young protesters.
SP Chief Criticises Government
The SP chief's remarks signalled his support for the youth mobilisation and sharpened his attack on the BJP government's handling of protests. His post framed the movement as a broader expression of public anger and youth assertion, while warning that attempts to curb it could lead to protests spreading beyond the national capital.