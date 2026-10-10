Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Backs Youth Protest, Warns BJP Against Use Of Force; Says 'Country Will Gather In Delhi'

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday backed the ongoing youth movement and warned the BJP government that any attempt to suppress protesters through force would prove to be a major mistake.

Akhilesh Backs Youth Movement

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Delhi would become the focal point of the movement, describing Jantar Mantar as a symbol of a new political awakening.

“No one can stop them. Now the country will gather in Delhi. We stand with the energy of the country's youth,” Akhilesh wrote.

किसीके रोके नहीं रुकेगाअब दिल्ली में देश जुटेगा!हम देश की युवा ऊर्जा के साथ हैं। भाजपा सरकार अगर समझ रही है कि वो ताक़त के बल पर जनता को रोक लेगी तो ये उसकी और भी बड़ी भूल साबित होगी। ‘जंतर-मंतर’ अब एक जगह का नाम नहीं, एक नई चेतना और जागरण का प्रतीक बन गया है। अगर सरकार ने आंदोलनकारियों को रोका तो देश में हर जगह जंतर-मंतर बन जाएगा। माना बादशाहों का बंदोबस्त है बख़्तरबंद पर उन्होंने देखा न नौजवानों का दमख़म यहाँ हौसलों की भी तैयारी है चाकचौबंदहैं साथ सब, मानकर इसको अंतिम जंग — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 10, 2026

He said the BJP government would be making a serious mistake if it believed that people could be prevented from raising their voices through the use of force. If the government tried to stop protesters, he added, Jantar Mantar would emerge in different parts of the country.

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Poetry Highlights Youth Determination

Akhilesh also used poetry to underline the determination and unity of the youth, suggesting that the protesters were prepared for a prolonged struggle.

“Maanā badshahon ka bandobast hai bakhtarband, par unhone dekha nahin naujawano ka damkham,” he wrote, referring to the security arrangements of those in power and the strength of young protesters.

SP Chief Criticises Government

The SP chief's remarks signalled his support for the youth mobilisation and sharpened his attack on the BJP government's handling of protests. His post framed the movement as a broader expression of public anger and youth assertion, while warning that attempts to curb it could lead to protests spreading beyond the national capital.