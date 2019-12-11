Samajwadi Party leader applies for gun license citing ‘four daughters’ as reason

The Unnao rape case refers to the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl on 4 June 2017 in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, India. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao. In July, the car of the woman who had accused Sengar was hit by a truck and she was severely injured. The woman's two aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play.

A 25-year-old woman veterinarian was rape-and-murdered by four people. The four men were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. All four accused were later killed in a police encounter.

Incidents like Kathua, Unnao and the latest being the Hyderabad gangrape-murder brought angry people into the streets in cities across India.

(Inputs from Kanchan Srivastava)